Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 165,666 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $526,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.96. 1,198,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,167. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.