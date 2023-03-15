Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,367,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $506,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.38. The company had a trading volume of 608,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

