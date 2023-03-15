Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Fiserv worth $500,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.34. 2,516,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,376. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

