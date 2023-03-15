Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,519,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,760,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $819,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. 4,226,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,183,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

