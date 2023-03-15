Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $704,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $761.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,482. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $745.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $727.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.