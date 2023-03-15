Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $739.42 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,335,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $739,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. 8,834,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,933,984. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

