Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $728.54 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,266,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 6.08% of Hubbell worth $728,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Stock Down 5.2 %

Hubbell stock traded down $12.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,721. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

