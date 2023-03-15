Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $584.57 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Boston Scientific worth $584,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,682 shares of company stock worth $5,782,324. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

