Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,063,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of CSX worth $587,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,568,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

