Bank of America Increases Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Price Target to $162.00

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

Veritiv Stock Up 2.0 %

Veritiv stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.57. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $161.84.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.