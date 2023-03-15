BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

NCBDY stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.57. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52-week low of C$29.57 and a 52-week high of C$41.46.

BANDAI NAMCO shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 4th.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

