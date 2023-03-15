Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 789,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 644,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

NYSE BBAR opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0162 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

