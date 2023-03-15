Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $6.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDP. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,983,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638,824 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

