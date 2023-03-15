Balancer Hits Market Cap of $301.38 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $301.38 million and $10.36 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $6.24 or 0.00025669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00412126 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.96 or 0.27861410 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,919,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,292,067 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.