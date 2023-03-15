Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $3.08 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $58.68 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00012526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,042,767 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

