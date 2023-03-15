BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.80. BAB shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 6,901 shares trading hands.
BAB Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.11.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
BAB Increases Dividend
About BAB
BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAB (BABB)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.