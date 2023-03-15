BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.80. BAB shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 6,901 shares trading hands.

BAB Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.11.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

BAB Increases Dividend

About BAB

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.39%. This is a boost from BAB’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.68%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

