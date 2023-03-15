B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,662 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 724,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,417. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

