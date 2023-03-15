B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 284,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. 7,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.15.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.