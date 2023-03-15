B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $28.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 563.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,484,159 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $28,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 903,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

