B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $24.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 112,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 518,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

