B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $13.51 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,572 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 30,286,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.