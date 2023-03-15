B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,377 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.10. 580,164 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

