Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 500,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOF remained flat at $27.61 during trading on Wednesday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

