Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 500,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOF remained flat at $27.61 during trading on Wednesday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

