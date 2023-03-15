Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Position Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $4.28 on Wednesday, hitting $124.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,023. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

