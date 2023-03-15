AWM Capital LLC Purchases 711 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. 6,326,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,888,493. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

