Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 63,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Trading Down 2.0 %

Avinger Company Profile

NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,576. The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

