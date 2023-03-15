Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 63,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avinger Trading Down 2.0 %
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.