Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avient by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:AVNT traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,987. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

