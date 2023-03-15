AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AVB stock opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.