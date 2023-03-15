AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,698,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $73,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $50,107,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.41. 274,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.14.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

