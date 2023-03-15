Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AUTL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 563,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
