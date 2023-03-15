Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AUTL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 563,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

About Autolus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 222,093 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

