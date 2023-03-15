authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in authID by 188.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in authID by 353.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in authID by 440.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUID stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,280. authID has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

