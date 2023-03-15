Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.23. 538,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

