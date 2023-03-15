Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.53.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 725,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,368. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

