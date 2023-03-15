Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 3,720 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,683 shares of company stock worth $14,934,903. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.84. 116,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,907. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

