Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.51. The stock had a trading volume of 65,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,303. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.