Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th.

OTTR stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,493. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

