Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 47,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

SEI Investments Price Performance

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,502 shares of company stock worth $7,969,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,412. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.