Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

FISV stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. 1,669,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

