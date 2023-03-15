Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. 630,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,961. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 415.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

