Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 22,549 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Darling Ingredients accounts for 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 74,227 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 7.4 %

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 742,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Darling Ingredients

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.