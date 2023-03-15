Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 3,080 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 75,386 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 314,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 77,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,459,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,792. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

