Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Cap of $264.55 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Audius has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $264.55 million and $22.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

