Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Atlas has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Atlas

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $436.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.93 million. Research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlas by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Atlas by 3,289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

