Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Stock Price Down 1%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.64 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25.85 ($0.32). Approximately 6,682,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 2,247,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.10 ($0.32).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £154.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,267.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.75.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

