Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Update

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Athersys Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 84,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,309. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Athersys

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Athersys in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

