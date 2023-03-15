Astar Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.98 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $95.98 million and $18.97 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00409819 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,762.32 or 0.27701085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

