AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Trading 19% Higher

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 19% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

