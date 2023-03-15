Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

APWC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable ( NASDAQ:APWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

