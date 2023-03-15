Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 988,900 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 812,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 2.4 %

ASH traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.36. 547,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,569. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.40.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 25.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.