Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 311.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Asana by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 12,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asana Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

