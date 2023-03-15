Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 311.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Asana by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 12,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Asana Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.